On August 18, Wear Your Nerdiest Costume and Run for a Great Cause at the Race 4 Research 5K in Cambridge

Cambridge, MA, July 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, August 18, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) will host the annual Race 4 Research 5K and Walk in Technology Square, Cambridge. The event will feature a chip-timed nerdy 5K road race (costumes encouraged), a 4-mile ALS awareness walk and wheelchair ride along the Charles, and after party with complimentary snacks and beer.

Race 4 Research is ALS TDI’s premier 5K and walk, bringing together more than 400 participants from the community each year. This is the 5th year that ALS TDI willhost the event and they are encouraging all members of the community to come out and participate.

The Race 4 Research start and finish line will be located at 300 Technology Square and the 5K run course and 4-mile walk course will loop around Cambridge. Following the run and walk all participants are invited to take part in a celebration at Technology Square complete with snacks, beer, music, and awards. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rdplace finishers in the male and female category, and there will be a special award given for the best costume.

The Race 4 Research is open to people of all ages and abilities. In addition to being a fun community event, it will raise important funds for ALS TDI, a Cambridge-based nonprofit biotech dedicated to ending ALS. The Race 4 Research also aims to draw attention to the critical role of science in bringing us closer to a cure for ALS and celebrates the progress made by those extremely smart and talented “nerds” who lead the charge.

“Whether or not you have a connections to ALS, the Race 4 Research is a great community event and one that people of all ages and abilities can be a part of,” said Chelsea Owens, Director of Events at ALS TDI. “In addition to fundraising, the Race 4 Research is a fun way to celebrate the amazing work of our scientists at ALS TDI who are working to find treatments for ALS.”

Event check-in will open at 8:30am, followed by the walk at 9:30am, and the 5K road race at 10am. The registration fee is $40 leading up to the event and participants can register day-of for $45. Free event parking will be available at the Technology Square Garage. The Race 4 Research is sponsored by MT Pharma and supported by in-kind donations from Portico Brewing, PepsiCo, Finagle a Bagel, Kendall Kitchen, and Alexandria.

To register for the Race 4 Research, visit www.race4research.org.

