The Next Millionaire Next Door, the Follow-Up to Its Best-Selling Predecessor, Now Available in Audio

Four Decades of Research Reveals What It Takes to Become Wealthy Today

Marietta, GA, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The continuation of The Millionaire Next Door (1996), The Next Millionaire Next Door by Dr. Thomas J. Stanley and his daughter Dr. Sarah Stanley Fallaw, is now available via Audible. This new work, released first in hard-back in October 2018, provides data-backed insights into what behaviors are required to become the millionaire next door today and debunks the common myths about how the richest one percent achieved financial success on their own.

“In a time where money tends to be the top stress factor for Americans ahead of work, health concerns, and family issues, we need an ongoing scientific study of how individuals can build wealth on their own to confirm or refute myths about wealth, anecdotes, and feel-good stories,” states Sarah Stanley Fallaw, industrial psychologist and president of DataPoints, a data-research and technology company. “We need to use scientific rigor to separate what sounds good from what actually works; the readers and listeners of our book can be assured this is a research-fueled guide and myth-buster. Those who wish to pursue a path of economic success have at their fingertips a map for the challenging and rewarding journey ahead.”

The Next Millionaire Next Door is based on more than 40 years of data collection and statistical analysis. The research demonstrates the relevance of the findings in the first book and confirms that the millionaire next door is very much still alive and well, despite evolving environmental, economic, and technological conditions. Through case studies, survey research, and a careful examination of quantitative studies of wealth, the authors illustrate what it takes to achieve financial success today, regardless of market conditions or rising costs. It explores how specific decisions, behaviors, and characteristics align with the discipline of wealth-building, covering popular newer trends, such as social media, the FIRE movement, and gaming, as well as age-old topics like careers, education, fashion, investing, and parenting.

Financial success continues to be attainable for almost anyone who is willing to work for it. At a high level, the millionaire is achieving his/her financial objectives by living below his or her means, by being a contrarian in a maelstrom of hyper-consumption, and by being disciplined in reaching financial goals.

About The Authors

Thomas J. Stanley, Ph.D., was America’s foremost authority on the affluent, a respected researcher, advisor, and author of several highly regarded, award-winning books on America’s wealthy population. He died in 2015. Learn more about Dr. Stanley’s life and work at www.thomasjstanley.com.

Sarah Stanley Fallaw, Ph.D., is an industrial psychologist and president of DataPoints, a data-research and technology company that studies wealth accumulation and builds tools to help individuals and financial advisors shape behaviors that drive wealth building. She lives in Marietta, Georgia.

