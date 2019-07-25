Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Middletown, NJ 07748

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Lisa Loew Mason has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in the desirable community of Middletown, NJ.

Middletown, NJ, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 83 Pate Dr. in beautiful Middletown, New Jersey. Lisa Loew Mason is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $480,000.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce this stunning townhouse in the best location in Harmony Glen. This private end unit is surrounded by serene woods and has 3 expansive floors of luxury living. The 2nd floor is an open concept living/dining/ kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and wood floors in the kitchen and dining areas. There are high ceilings throughout, and glass sliders to a spacious private deck. The master suite on the 3rd floor has a large walk in closet, private bath, vaulted ceiling and two more sunfilled bedrooms as well as a full bath. The Ground floor has a huge family room/playroom and half bath, with sliders to a rear private patio facing the woods.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732.224.9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/790438

Press Release Distributed by PR.com