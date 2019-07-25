Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager

Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US.

Willoughby, OH, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Process Technology is proud to welcome Peter Baker as the newest sales team member. Peter will hold the title of Regional Sales Manager overseeing the US Western Territory. He will join fellow Regional Managers Gerald Geisinger (Central) and Tony Riley (Eastern).

About Process Technology

Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters, exchangers, coils, controls, anodes, accessories, and power supplies. Process Technology operates out of it’s new corporate office and product development International Headquarters in Willoughby OH, with a Production and Warehouse Center in Mentor, OH and a Power Supply Facility in Amery, WI.

