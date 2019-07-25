TAG Bill Pay Partners with Cheque Guard, a Total Check Fraud Solution

The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud.

La Jolla, CA, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- TAG Bill Pay, a premier back-office accounting, financial reporting and bill pay firm for family offices and the high-net-worth, is pleased to announce a partnership with Cheque Guard and their fraud detection tools and software. The combination of TAG Bill Pay’s secure cloud infrastructure with state-of-the-art Barracuda Spam Firewall and Cheque Guard’s top-rated check printing security creates a robust defense to protecting client’s financial data.

"As a preferred outsourced bill pay vendor for many top multi-family offices, financial institutions and high-net-worth families, our security concerns around check fraud are a high priority," said Anneke Stender, Executive Vice President of TAG Bill Pay. “After evaluating numerous solutions, we are confident that Cheque Guard is the leader in the industry with their innovative suite of products,” she said.

The Cheque Guard system replaces the need for TAG Bill Pay to purchase individual checks from financial institutions for their clients. Instead, specific account information is imported onto blank checks made with an image-survivable seal that encrypts the data into a barcode. The product is ChequeSeal, a next generation of Positive Pay that requires no issue file or transmission. The ChequeSeal is decrypted and verified at the bank to ensure authenticity of the check.

“Check fraud is the biggest form of payment fraud in the world, and we fully understand the magnitude of the issue,” said Emil Ramzy, President of Cheque Guard. “There is great synergy with the TAG Bill Pay team and we are happy to partner with them and provide peace of mind that their check writing solutions are safe and secure,” he said.

TAG Bill Pay offers a range of services, including bill payment, recordkeeping, income and expense tracking, cash flow reporting, vendor management and mail services. These solutions are customizable for every client depending on the need and complexity of their personal financial life.

“Security is at the forefront of TAG Bill Pay, and we take a proactive approach to ensuring that customer data is not compromised,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG. “Cheque Guard gives us the extra layer of protection against the potential vulnerabilities of check fraud,” he said.

TAG Bill Pay uses a proprietary task management system to facilitate and track bill pay management. It is hosted on a cloud infrastructure with bank-level security measures and VPN connection. Bills are paid on time, monitored for accuracy and reconciled by a dedicated team of accounting experts who specialize in serving the needs of the high-net-worth.

About TAG Bill Pay:

For over two decades, TAG has been helping high-net-worth families, their businesses, and family offices achieve greater levels of personal freedom by handling their personal reporting and bill pay needs.

TAG Bill Pay works with clients nationwide with office locations in Southern California: 1227 Prospect Street, Suite 200, La Jolla, CA 92037; 16904 Via de Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 and 100 Bayview Circle, Suite 270, Newport Beach, CA 92660 and New York City: 747 Third Avenue, Suite 200, New York, NY 10017 www.TAGBillPay.com

About Cheque Guard:

Founded in 1991, Cheque Guard Inc. provides small to medium-size businesses and financial institutions with check fraud solutions, including ChequeSeal™ and ChequeSuite™. These software products allow businesses to integrate and deploy secure, controlled check printing and electronic payments for the Automated Clearing House (ACH), while creating a Positive Pay file for the bank as the checks are printed by the customer.

