mumms Software Celebrates 30 Years in Hospice and Palliative Care Software by Kicking Off Their Largest Promotion to Date

New Orleans, LA, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- mumms Software reaches a milestone as it celebrates its 30th year developing software for the end-of-life care industry. This anniversary year is a momentous one for the New Orleans-based company, as they recently completed transitioning their customers to their highly touted Hummingbird platform. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, the company is kicking off their biggest promotion to date.

Since 1989, mumms Software has been dedicated, focused, and committed to creating innovative software for the hospice and palliative care industry. Most recently, mumms Software released three industry-changing modules to their Hummingbird platform. ClearScripts, ClearPay, and ClearSight give hospices unprecedented efficiency in managing their clinical and administrative processes.

mumms Software has maintained the same core leadership over the last 3 decades, providing stability and continued support to the hospice community. This is especially unique and important amidst the uncertainty and distractions many software companies in the end-of-life industry are facing now due to mergers and acquisitions.

“No one could have predicted how healthcare technology would change over the past 30 years,” said mumms Software CEO Leo Radosta. “It’s through our collaboration with our clients, partners, friends, and employees that we’ve been able to create a product that helps a community that is often overlooked. I’m grateful for our success over the last 30 years and look forward to the challenges and opportunity of the next 30.”

To thank the hospice community, mumms Software is kicking off its 30th Anniversary Discount and Giveaway campaign. Contact info@mumms.com to learn more.

About mumms Software: Since 1989, mumms Software has empowered hospice and palliative care providers with comprehensive clinical and business software that’s flexible and easy to use. From the initial referral through the bereavement process, mumms makes it easier to focus on your hospice mission. Our secure, web-based software can work effortlessly with third-party vendors and is compliant with all deeming authorities. It is available in English and Spanish and can be customized to meet the needs of any hospice. Proudly based in New Orleans, mumms Software serves clients across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

