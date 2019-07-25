Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience

Prescott, AZ, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges with living with diabetes. For this reason, the Nelson’s say they are the right fit for volunteering to raise service dog Starks for SDWR.

SDWR’s service dog raiser program is volunteer families who agree to welcome a future service dog into their home. Training and socialization take an important turn in these homes for young service dogs in training. It is in these volunteer homes that they become comfortable with home life, learn basic obedience, and begin to experience the world through the love and dedication of our volunteers. SDWR volunteer raisers are asked to take the service dogs in training everywhere - from work to restaurants, the library, on trips and even grocery shopping. This real-world training imitates the experiences that the service dogs need to successfully help become the best service dog possible for SDWR clients. SDWR volunteer raisers keep the service dog in training for between 12-18 months.

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until there's a cure ... there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities.

