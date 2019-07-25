Sid Gandotra, from Oxford Property Group, Makes Amazing Switch to Dominate the Real Estate Market in Manhattan

Experienced marketer, Sid Gandotra, continues to garner reviews from clients in and around the City of New York after leaping into the world of real estate.

New York, NY, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sid Gandotra has grown to become one of the most sought-after providers of real estate solutions to clients in and around New York City. The experienced marketing professional took on the new challenge of creating value in the real estate world and looks to be doing well for himself in just about two years of making the switch.

Motivated by Luis D Ortiz, a real estate agent and popular TV personality from Million Dollar Listing New York, Sid brings a unique hands-on approach to Oxford Property Groups’ rapidly growing clientele of US and international customers, reflecting an exceptional customer service philosophy he cultivated in his marketing career.

The leading New York real estate agent has been more of a blessing to buyers and sellers of properties in and around Manhattan and the City of New York as a whole. His amazing real estate solutions, passion for real estate, a strong work ethic, and tremendous love for the city have earned him accolades from clients, described by some as a “Top Real Estate Agent Manhattan.”

“Sid has been my real estate broker for the past two years in Manhattan. Sid has shown a keen ability to communicate the wants and needs for his clients while searching for the ideal apartment. I have never met someone who is so professional, kind, and not pushy in the slightest towards his clients. You can reach Sid at any time, as he is easily accessible through text, email and phone. I will 100% use Sid for all of my real estate needs, and you should too,” said Dan Zimon.

More information about Sid Gandotra and his services can be found here - https://www.zillow.com/profile/sidgandotra/

About Oxford Property Group:

Oxford Property Group is one of the fastest growing real estate firms in New York City while expanding to Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. The firm equip their agents with the best resources and access to everything they need to close deals, over and over again. They have the best technology and the latest software so that they can focus on what really matters: their clients. Today, they have over 450 real estate agents and are growing every day, thanks in part to all of the incredible work their agents have done.

Contact Information:

Oxford Property Group

Sid Gandotra

201.281.9651

Contact via Email

www.opgny.com

