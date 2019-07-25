Sports and Entertainment Veterans Adelson and Lyons Launch PivottvMedia

New Consulting Firm Connects Production, Content Strategy, Multimedia and Tech to Global Marketing, Public Relations and Social Media Outreach and Distribution.

New York, NY, July 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Veteran sports, entertainment and multimedia executives Ken Adelson and Terry Lyons today announced the formation of PivottvMedia (www.Pivottv.media), which is launching in conjunction with the Sports Video Group’s Sports Content Management and Sports OTT Forums in New York.

PivottvMedia will assist organizations of all sizes with all aspects of production, content branding, content creation, technology, and connect clients with vast distribution via multi-platform marketing, social media outreach and traditional public relations outreach. PivotttvMedia connects the dots to reach fans and audiences far beyond the core and casual fans organizations covet.

“Technology is enabling extraordinary change in the sports and entertainment industry landscape,” said Adelson. “Brands, properties, marketers and content creators have a chance to reveal untapped audiences. We can help solve one of the constant dilemmas in the sports and entertainment world, which is to better connect today’s fans and viewers to reach new, core audiences, increase engagement and grow revenue.”

With its creative and practical foundation of creativity and experience, PivottvMedia will develop strategies for clients to stage one-to-one, direct-to-consumer events while tapping into a deep network of media relationships. PivottvMedia will help organizations take full advantage of new opportunities by building communities and better-utilizing a combination of traditional and social media distribution outlets. PivottvMedia will help establish new personalities, launch OTT networks and deliver purpose-driven messaging in an efficient manner.

The company will provide state-of-the-art technology services to guide organizations, management teams, start-ups and mature businesses with a portfolio of solutions, carefully culled from decades of experience in the field. Adelson and Lyons cover every aspect of the business with a socially-conscious and professional approach to problem-solving.

“The word ‘Pivot’ and our insertion of ‘OTT’ tells a story,” said Lyons. “Our story doesn’t discount the past or the traditional, as live sports production and real-time social media outreach are the mainstays of communication. Instead, our approach – our pivot – will connect every aspect of production, technology, marketing, PR and social media outreach to engage fans and future customers.”

Adelson and Lyons have worked together since their days at the National Basketball Association, where Adelson was a member of the senior management team of NBA Entertainment as it launched NBA TV. Adelson also worked in roles as Executive Producer and Chief Content Officer for The Jockey Club (America’s Best Racing), the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball team, where he launched the franchise’s broadcasting and digital platform after its short-notice relocation from Seattle. Adelson and Lyons combined efforts and were nominated for a “Telly Award” in 1992-93 after creating the NBA’s first media relations training corporate video for players and front office executives.

Lyons is widely known in the sports industry for his work as the head of the NBA’s international communications and public relations efforts from 1992-2008, during which he was responsible for all league communications efforts as the NBA cemented its global foundation. Lyons also served as the NBA’s director of media relations in the ‘80s and communications conduit to USA Basketball for five Olympic Games, including the famed “1992 Dream Team.” After leaving the NBA in 2008, Lyons launched a sports media and marketing consulting firm, serving clients such as Live Nation, And1, World Team Tennis, Runner’s World and Kathrine Switzer and her 261 Fearless brand. In 2011, Lyons created Digital Sports Desk (www.digitalsportsdesk.com), a sports news and business news site serving Greater Boston, pro and college sports. He co-founded Boston Venture Community Sports (www.BostonVCSports.com) in 2018.

Adelson, a longtime member, guest speaker and moderator with SVG, will lead a panel discussion on “League Perspectives: The Global Impact of OTT Distribution.” Adelson and Lyons will introduce PivottvMedia to the industry this week as a full-service contractor for all aspects of the technology, multimedia, social media, communications, public relations and global marketing industries.

PivottvMedia will have offices in Boston and Los Angeles and will begin full operations as of September 3, 2019.

