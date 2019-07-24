Ocean Galleries Welcomes Jane Seymour to Stone Harbor Over Labor Day Weekend; Award Winning Actress, Designer, Artist Showcases Her Latest Watercolors & Oil Paintings

Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The "Jane Seymour: California Colorist" exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1.

Stone Harbor, NJ, July 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- She is as charming and beautiful as she is talented. Ocean Galleries is delighted to welcome back award-winning actress, designer, and artist Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with an all new collection of her gorgeous artwork.

The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) on Friday, August 30, 2019. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1.

These days, it seems many actors dabble in businesses outside of their primary vocation, but few have proven their talent in such a wide range as Ms. Seymour. A multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning actress, Jane Seymour has enjoyed a successful acting career on Broadway, as well as in motion pictures and television. In addition, she has written over 10 books and launched Jane Seymour Designs, a national lifestyle brand inspired by her homes, art, and family-centered lifestyle.

A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. Prompted by a period of personal challenge, her art became the expression of a very private healing process from which she emerged as an accomplished, passionate painter. Seymour sketches and paints at her Malibu studio, on movie sets, and on her travels. She has created an intimate world of delicate watercolors, colorful vibrant oil paintings, and stunning bronze sculptures, and has exhibited in many North American galleries.

At an early age, Jane Seymour developed a passion for art in England, where family gifts were typically created, rather than purchased, as a form of self-expression. She enjoyed many museum visits and was profoundly influenced by Matisse’s motifs, Chagall’s palette, and Raoul Dufy’s vibrant watercolors.

Often described as a California colorist, Ms. Seymour believes that her art reflects the essence of who she is. Her expressive art often mirrors her passions in life, such as flower gardening, which is evident in her colorful flower arrangements, detailed landscapes, and lush garden paintings and watercolors. An inspirational trip to paint in Monet’s Garden (Giverny, France) became Seymour’s personal tribute to the Impressionists, resulting in an elaborate series of paintings and watercolors depicting the famed gardens. She also has painted many seascapes from her Malibu coastal home, as well as paintings of her beloved grandchildren.

Along with her fine artwork, Jane’s love of art and color led her into the world of design with a variety of projects, ranging from her “Open Hearts by Jane Seymour®” jewelry collection, to fine furniture with Michael Amini, home accessories, and botanicals, as well as a signature line of picture frame mouldings, Fotiou Fine Moulding by Design™. With jewelry and her successful enterprises in related design fields, she has taken her Jane Seymour brand to the position of being in the top one hundred of Licensing Global Magazine’s list of the world’s top brands.

Ocean Galleries, which has been providing creative custom framing for over 30 years, was one of the first galleries to carry Ms. Seymour’s picture frame mouldings line. Gallery owner Kim Miller is a fan of the popular line, as well as the artist herself. “We are so happy to welcome back Jane this summer. She is hard-working and kind, and her grace is felt by all who meet her. We invite everyone to join us Labor Day weekend to enjoy her art and feel her message in each piece of art she creates.”

The “Jane Seymour – California Colorist” exhibition will be at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, and will include numerous beachscapes and figurative paintings, many of which were inspired by recent visits to the east coast. Ms. Seymour will be at the gallery to meet guests and sign purchased artwork from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. The exhibition is free and open daily 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with all artwork available for acquisition.

In addition to an extraordinary collection of artwork and custom-framing, Ocean Galleries also offers a variety of hand-made crafts from local, regional, and national artists in America, such as glass, pottery, jewelry, and furniture. All summer exhibitions take place at the Stone Harbor location of Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue). Ocean Galleries also has an Avalon, NJ location at 2199 Ocean Drive. For seasonal hours at both gallery locations, call 609-368-7777 or visit oceangalleries.com.

Contact Information:

Ocean Galleries

Kim Miller

609-368-7777

Contact via Email

www.oceangalleries.com

Julie Hayles, H2H Consulting, LLC

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/790208

Press Release Distributed by PR.com