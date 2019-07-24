XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019

XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Colorado Springs, CO, July 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” said Dennis Robinson, CEO at XTIVIA. “We make employee experience a priority every day and are thrilled our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, leaders, and jobs. When our employees have a high-trust experience daily in their work and environment, they are more productive, drive better business results and add even greater value in making a difference to and with our customers.”

“We congratulate XTIVIA on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee - our research shows there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Through our certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030. https://www.greatplacetowork.com

About XTIVIA

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. https://xtivia.com

