Wellness Core Secrets for Caretakers and Busy Yogi Professionals - Book Release

Dallas, TX, July 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Wellness Core Secrets, a yogi’s guide for caregivers and busy professionals.

Wellness Core Secrets, a new book with a new online course: Wellness Core Secrets a 7 day, guide.

Richardson Bike Mart hosts Carolina Herrera Flórez for her book launch and a Mind, Body, Soul Wellness Workshop.

Carolina Herrera Flórez, author, registered nurse, and yoga professional, will release her newest work - her book: Wellness Core Secrets, a yogi’s guide for busy professional and care givers, at Richardson Bike Mart, 1451 W Campbell Rd., Richardson, TX 75080, August 3rd 10 am to 1pm. She will serve all those who like, are looking into, or would want to learn and commit to exercise and smart training tips to better their health. She will be joining in the discussion about the brain, mind, personal yoga and her new book Wellness Core Secrets during the wellness workshop at 10am.

Sign up at http://www.trisherpa.net/mindbodysoul

For more information about Carolina Herrera Flórez, visit www.wellnesscoresecrets.com

The new book available on Amazon, August 3, 2019

1. Magenta Stars LLC 3838 Oaklawn Ave, Dallas TX 75219. Suite 1000

2. www.wellnesscoresecrets.com

3. August 3rd, 10am to 1pm. Wellness Core Secrets, Book Launch and Mind, Body, Soul Wellness workshop at Richardson Bikemart.

Contact: Carolina Herrera Flórez

Magenta Stars

Phone (469) 608-9438

Wellnesscoresecrets.com

3838 Oaklawn Ave

Dallas TX 65219

Wellnesscoresecrets.com

Contact Information:

Magenta Stars

Carolina Herrera Florez

469-608-9438

Contact via Email

www.magentastars.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/788058

Press Release Distributed by PR.com