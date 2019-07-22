Brenda: Live or Whatever Debuts July 20, 2019 on Amazon Prime

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The long awaited talk show parody Brenda: Live or Whatever has released its first three episodes on Amazon Prime in celebration of San Diego Comic Con. The first three episodes mark the beginning of a new faux weekly series that pokes fun of other online streaming shows like Chelsea and David Letterman. The show is hosted by Brenda Laborman, a character created by YouTuber and creator of iDUMP4U, Bradley Laborman (Rideshare, The Chunky Zeta, iDUMP4U).

The show is set in a fictional Public Access studio located in the Echo Park community of Los Angeles, California. It averages 30 minutes per episode.

To check out the first show you can access the link BrendaLOW.online which will take you to the Amazon Prime listing and allow you to open it in whatever platform you wish.

The show is produced by Bradman Media Unlimited and Lilac Entertainment. The first three episodes feature the talents of such names as Megan Nager (Verified), Carlisle Forrester (You Up with Nikki Glaser), John Hallmann, Maddox (The Best Debate Show in the Universe), Jacquie Brown and Eddie Furth (Historical Roasts)

These first three episodes are serving as a pilot release with more episodes coming in late August to Amazon Prime.

