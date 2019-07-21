Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Assist Family in Roseville, CA

A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR.

Roseville, CA, July 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Caila, a 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a very special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. Caila’s service dog, Bain will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Caila’s parents are always on their toes and worried with Caila’s tendencies to elope and wander. With her Autism Service Dog, Bain, by her side, Caila’s parents are hopeful that it will help her sleep better, keep her safe as well as cope with the daily struggles of autism.

SDWR will continue to work with Caila, her parents and Bain in their home environment, to train for specific needs she may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is the highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Caila, her family, and Bain every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Deputy Sheriff Pierre Walter Bain of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Autism Service Dog Bain’s work with Caila will carry on in memoriam of Deputy Sheriff Bain’s life of service before self.

About SDWR:

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or in the case of Caila, Autism. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until the puzzle is solved ... there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To learn more about Autism Service Dogs visit https://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/autism/ To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities.

