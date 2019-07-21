Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Commercial Listing in Freehold, NJ!

Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Allenhurst and Rumson, NJ, is proud to announce that James Mirandi has just listed a side by side Victorian Duplex in in desirable Freehold, NJ.

Freehold, NJ, July 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 61 South St. in beautiful Freehold, New Jersey. James Mirandi is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $599,000.

This Victorian is in the heart of the Freehold Borough so you can walk to restaurants, Borough Hall and just minutes to the Court House. This is a side by side duplex and each side has 2/3 levels with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, 3 or 4 bedrooms and one full bath. There is additional storage space plus a half bath. There is also a garage/ storage shed. This is on a deep lot with B-2 zoning offering a wide variety of options: Doctors/ law offices, retail, school, B&B, restaurant, etc. (must confirm with the Zoning Office). Plenty of space for parking and great visibility. All new vinyl windows, side A is recently painted; Newer roof and appliances. Please contact James Mirandi at 732-768-3439 for more details.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

