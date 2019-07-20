Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA

A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog.

Loganville, GA, July 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- 10 year old, Raelyn along with her parents have been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for the last 5 years. Raelyn is a very active typical 10-year old who enjoys sports. It is important to her parents that Raelyn’s service dog can help Raelyn to feel more independent and begin to take ownership of her diabetes. Raelyn’s service dog, Eddy, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Raelyn is hypoglycemic unaware which means she oftentimes is unable to feel her low blood sugar. This can be an extremely dangerous situation especially during times of high activity. She often requires cues and reminders from her parents to manage her diabetes. With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Eddy, by her side, Raelyn and her family are hopeful that she will gain confidence and independence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes.

SDWR will continue to work with Raelyn, her parents and Eddy in their home environment, to train for specific needs she may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is the highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Raelyn, her family, and Eddy every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Detective Norman Lewis Eddy, Jr. of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Florida. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Alert Dog Eddy’s work with Raelyn will carry on in memoriam of Detective Norman Lewis Eddy, Jr.’s life of service before self.

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or in the case of Raelyn - Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

