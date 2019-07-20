Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Allentown, PA

Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR.

Allentown, PA, July 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Gabriel, an 11-year-old boy from Allentown, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Gabriel’s service dog, Haley will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Gabriel’s parents are looking forward to having additional help with their son’s safety awareness, anxiety, and sleeping difficulties. With his Autism Service Dog, Haley, by his side, Gabriel’s family is hopeful that it will help him better communicate his needs and assist him with his daily struggles of autism.

SDWR will continue to work with Gabriel, his parents and Haley in their home environment, to train for specific needs he may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is this highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Gabriel, his family, and Haley every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Lieutenant Robert Duane “Bob” Haley of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Texas. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Autism Service Dog Haley’s work with Gabriel will carry on in memoriam of Lieutenant “Bob” Haley’s life of service before self.

About SDWR:

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or in the case of Samantha - Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until there's a cure ... there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To learn more about Diabetic Alert Dogs visit http://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/diabetes/. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities.

