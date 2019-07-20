Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu

Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant.

La Grange, IL, July 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Wild Monk Takes “Craft” to a New Level with New Pub Menu.

Wild Monk, the lively gastropub that has built a solid reputation for its extensive selection of craft beers and artisan cocktails takes “craft” to a new level with the release of its new menu of distinctive and unexpected pub fare.

From popular favorites like Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Jam and House Made Beef Jerky to new and flavorful menu items like Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Short Rib Grilled Cheese and the “Angry Fried Chicken Sandwich,” the kitchen is designing flavor combinations that surprise the palate and complement the craft beers. Working in tandem with its restaurant cousin from across the street, Wild Monk Co-Founder Demetri Kopley, with assistance from Prasino Executive Chef Kevin Hunter, have conjured up fun, flavorful tastes like Short Rib Flatbread and Lamb Sliders that stand up to the pub’s 36 craft beers on tap that continually change.

Wild Monk’s beer, spirits and cocktail menu has been honed through partnerships with local and regional breweries and distilleries, and that artisan-spirit carries through to the food menu. “Our beverage menu is second to none,” says Kopley, “and I wanted our new food menu to be just as surprising and creative as our brews.”

The gastropub recently introduced a popular brunch menu, available Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 3pm; an extensive weekend Bloody Mary Bar with a signature house-crafted mix; daily special features; viewing of live sporting events; brewery tastings and more.

About Wild Monk

Owned by the Maglaris Family, which also owns the noted, neighboring prasino restaurant across the street, Wild Monk at, 88 S. La Grange Rd., La Grange, IL, debuted in December 2011 as the first gastropub in La Grange. Along with a chef inspired food menu and an extensive craft beer and spirits/cocktail menu, the 90-seat restaurant is highlighted by 12 television screens, dark woods, vintage flooring and a bustling 28-seat outdoor patio. For more information, visit www.wildmonk.com

Menu Highlights:

*Starters

- Sloppy Joe Egg Rolls

Just what the name says. It takes you back to your childhood.

- Quesadilla

A mix of Cheeses, House made pico de gallo, served with house made salsa & sour cream. Add pulled pork, grilled chicken, or brisket.

- Lamb Sliders

A trio of ground lamb, with pepper relish, tzatziki, feta cheese and cucumber.

*Flatbreads

- Short Rib

Slow braised short rib, mozzarella, roasted garlic & olive oil puree, bacon & onion marmalade, parmesan.

*Sandwiches & Burgers & Salads

- Cuban

Mojo marinated braised pork, ham, Swiss cheese, bread & butter pickles, beer mustard.

- Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Braised short rib, white cheddar, Swiss, caramelized onions.

- "Angry" Fried Chicken

Gochujang (Korean Pepper) sauce, served open face with pickled slaw.

- Craft Burger

Caramelized goat cheese onions, bacon, tomato, bread & butter pickles, beer mustard, arugula.

- Cuban Style Black Bean Burger

House made black bean burger, tomato, onion, spring mix, chipotle aioli.

- Southwest Salad

Chopped fried chicken, mixed greens black beans, corn, cheddar, bell peppers, red onion, crispy tortilla strips, BBQ ranch dressing.

*Entrees (Large Plates)

- Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Cracked Black Pepper & White Cheddar Cream Sauce, Garlic Crostini.

- Grilled Santa Fe Salmon

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Sautéed Spinach.

Contact Information:

Wild Monk

Demetri Kopley

708-255-2337

Contact via Email

Wildmonk.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/790015

Press Release Distributed by PR.com