Dr. Shahab Anari Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council

Toronto, Canada, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches.

Dr. Shahab Anari, Best-Selling Author and Professional Speaker on Personal Branding, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches. Dr. Shahab is owners of North Star Success Inc., a personal branding agency in Toronto, Canada. He helps business professionals build a celebrity personal brand that will help them grow their business.

Dr. Shahab Anari was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Shahab Anari into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Shahab will share his expert advice on the topic of personal branding. He will also be on an expert panel with other thought leaders that will share their insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Dr. Shahab said, “I’m very excited to share my experiences over the past 20 years with the Forbes audience. I believe my participation will help me bring further value to the personal branding industry and cement my impact on my valued clients and readers.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

