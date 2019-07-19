Simform Solutions Expands Its Presence and Advances in New Technology with a Refreshed Avatar

Orlando, FL, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Simform, a trusted custom-software-development company, announced the launch of its new website last week and introduced its newer role as a technology partner to enterprises committed to explore new-age technology. Simform’s vision is to function like an extension of these partners and help them broaden their tech capabilities by working alongside them.

Chief Operating Officer, Prayag Kasundra, said, “We are excited to partner with startups and enterprises and share their vision, goals, plans, and roadblocks as technology partners. To ensure a personalised customer experience, we’ve stationed teams of experienced professionals lead by experts across seven cities.”

In contrast to the former Wordpress version, the new website is powered by React and Amazon CloudFront to enhance usability, boost page speed, increase customer engagement, and employ a mobile-friendly interface. Now, it’s much easier for decision makers to take stock of Simform’s services and processes. The simple yet sophisticated design, embellished with illustrations, reinforces readability and accessibility giving customers a frictionless user experience.

“Our new website is a strong reflection of our core values: collaboration, ownership, accountability and transparency,” said Maitrik Kataria, Director of Design at Simform. “Since business leaders are always on the move, we have classified our core offerings in a way that makes it smoother and speedier for them to process information.”

Simform has also delved into new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to offer an absolute solution to businesses under one roof.

About Simform

We’re a tech company with a mission to help successful companies extend their tech capacity. Founded in October 2010, we have helped organizations ranging from Startups that went public, to Fortune 500 companies, and WHO backed NGOs.

Simform helps companies become innovation leaders by delivering software teams on demand. We help you - choose the right technologies to invest in, decide on the best architecture and processes to follow, and oversee the successful delivery of their software projects.

