Canada's Leading Workbook Publisher Celebrates 25 Years

Richmond Hill, Canada, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd. (“Popular Canada”) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Canada on July 19, 2019. Incorporated in 1994, Popular Canada is the leading publisher specializing in educational workbooks and learning resources designed and developed by educators with the interest and needs of preschool, elementary, and high school children in mind. Through their products, Popular Canada has helped thousands of young children achieve success in education.

Popular Canada’s Chief Operating Officer, Joe Mastrogiacomo, commented, “We are so thrilled to be celebrating this milestone of 25 years in Canada. It is an exciting time for Popular Canada as our dedication to providing top of the line supplementary material for children is leading us to new endeavours and the creation of new and innovative learning tools for children of all ages. We are excited for what the next 25 years will bring!”

25 years later, Popular Canada has published over 250 titles, anchored by collections such as MathSmart, Complete MathSmart, Complete Canadian Curriculum, Complete EnglishSmart, Complete FrenchSmart, and Complete ScienceSmart.

About Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd. was incorporated on July 19, 1994 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool, elementary, and high school children. The history of Popular Canada is marked with a line-up of successful publications, beginning with MathSmart published in May 1999. The brand became an instant success in Canada and now more than 3,000,000 copies of Complete Smart titles have been sold since its launch.

With the advancement in technology, Popular Canada’s efforts are no longer confined to print media. Since 2012, Popular Canada has also published interactive workbooks to provide children with a more engaging and instantaneous learning experience.

Popular Holdings Limited is the parent company of Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd; an international business conglomerate founded in 1924 in Singapore with current footholds in nine countries and more than 4,000 employees worldwide.

