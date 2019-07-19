Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty

Hamilton, NJ, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy servicing support.

“Lexie is an intelligent, dedicated self-starter who, while working at other firms, has assisted contractors both big and small to identify their desired project coverage,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President of RT New Day. “This experience will prove invaluable as she learns our business and client needs in an environment committed to customer service and excellence.”

Prior to joining RT Specialty, Jackson worked with the Accident Fund Insurance Company of America in Lansing, Michigan and Wrap Up Insurance Solutions Inc. in Chesterfield, Missouri.

A resident of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Jackson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the University of Mississippi, where she helped lead the institution’s sustainability efforts. She also holds a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) – Commercial Property Accreditation and Certified Authority on Worker’s Compensation Designation.

Jackson can be contacted at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ offices by calling 609-528-3914 or emailing alexandra.jackson@rtspecialty.com.

RT New Day, a division of R-T Specialty, LLC, is a specialty resource for agents and brokers, assisting them and their clients find appropriate, high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. RT New Day offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit newday.rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.

