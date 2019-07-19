Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Freehold, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson NJ is pleased to announce that Carole. L. Doranhas just listed a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium located in Freehold, New Jersey.

Freehold, NJ, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to introduce to the market 28 Manchester Ct. D in beautiful Freehold, New Jersey. Carole L. Doran is representing the Seller in the marketing of the home for $121,500.

Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright unit with assigned parking right outside. Newer bath, freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout. Pool, convenient to shopping and transportation. Great investment opportunity. Maintenance includes heat, gas, grounds, snow removal and pool, no pets. One owner is a NJ licensed realtor. For more information, please contact Carol at 732-766-5547.

About Preferred properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

