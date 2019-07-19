Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA)

Orlando, FL, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns to engage homeowners. Additionally, Lenz Entertainment Group will be providing complimentary marketing ideas and suggestions to the member contractors.

Samples of LEG trade contractor videos can be found here: https://lenzentertainmentgroup.com/videos-for-the-trades/

As an added benefit for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance members, LEG will be extending discounted rates on all types of video production to further help the members improve their ROI.

For Lenz Entertainment Group, it’s not just about making videos...

Lenz Entertainment Group is dedicated to encouraging young women and men to consider the trades as an excellent career path. LEG founder, Jerry Lenz, explains, “50 years ago I graduated from North Hennepin Community College (Brooklyn Park MN) with a 2-year degree (AAS) in Sales and Marketing. The practical education I received is still serving me today and I had no student debt.”

It’s LEG’s goal to help trade contractors grow their business by recruiting young people to investigate the incredible opportunities the trades have to offer without burdensome debt.

Lenz Entertainment Group is proud to be a corporate sponsor for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance and LEG is excited about their cool future together.

Contact Information:

Lenz Entertainment Group

Jerry Lenz

(407) 221-6166

Contact via Email

lenzentertainmentgroup.com

