Joseph Peebles Does It Again

Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals.

St. Louis, MO, July 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- At the 2019 USATF Master's Outdoor National Track & Field Championship, Mr. Joseph Peebles, President & CEO of the Peebco Energy Group, wins big at this year's outdoor event. Mr. Peebles won a total of 5 athletic championship medals within his division. Collectively, Peebs won 3 Gold and 2 Silver championship medals in all. Peebs' shuttle hurdle relay team took Gold in the 100 meters shuttle hurdle relay race; his 4x100 meter relay team took gold within their division; his 4x800 meter relay team took Gold within their division; his 4x400 meter relay team took Silver within their division, and he, himself, took Silver in the Men's 100 meter hurdle race.

"That weekend in Ames, Iowa was brutally hot. The temperature on the track had to have been well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. But like many of the other great Master's athletes, we all had to endure the searing heat. However, it really was a lot of fun," Mr. Peebles states.

Peebles add: "I would like to also give a huge shout out to the Iowa State University workers and the USATF officials. They, too, had to endure the blistering heat. Moreover, because of their constant standing in the hot sun as officials, they really made the meet an outstanding success. They provided plenty of water for constant hydration, a message and physical therapy tent before, during, and after the races; shuttle bus rides to and from one's hotel, and plenty of food at the concession stand. They even gave away free spikes for our running shoes and free ice cream during the meet. The free ice cream was a huge deal-maker for me," Peebles states.

"All in all, it was a great meet. I salute not only my winning team mates but also all of the hard working athletes who attended and competed within this year's event. Great job everyone," Mr. Peebles concludes.

Contact Information:

The Peebco Energy Group

Joseph Peebles

(636) 346-7179

Contact via Email

www.Peebcoenergy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/789956

Press Release Distributed by PR.com