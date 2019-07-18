Maggie B. Patralski Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

St. Louis, MO, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Maggie B. Patralski of St. Louis, Missouri has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of contracting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Maggie B. Patralski

Maggie B. Patralski is the owner of MJM Framing and Construction LLC. She has served as a contractor for over 10 years and stresses the importance of building green and clean. Her company uses only the best quality materials. MJM Framing and Construction LLC builds green homes which are chemical free. They provide all exterior home construction and build and frame interiors. Maggie oversees the operations, management and crews.

Maggie emigrated with her family from Poland in the 80’s and both her father and brother let her catch a glimpse of the construction industry growing up and all the hard work it takes. She started full force in 2008. About 4 years ago, she added flipping houses to the agenda as well.

Majorie B. Patralski is also an author who recently published her first book, “Flip this Diamond House,” ISBN: 978-1-9822-2346-5, printed by Balboa Press. In her book, she demonstrates how a house can become that diamond in the rough, sparkling and shining. If you are thinking about purchasing a house in disrepair, want to remodel it and try to earn some extra money, Ms. Patralski offers a useful guide to flipping houses and details some of the bumps and obstacles you may encounter. Using her personal experiences as a flipper, she presents an overview of the process. She gives suggestions on what to look for in a property; poses questions to consider when buying; and provides tips and tricks to help you be successful in the endeavor, from contractors to estimates. Ms. Patralski discusses the key elements to leverage spending and realizing a greater profit through real-life data and examples. The book includes more than fifty color photos of her favorite flip and looks at the ins and outs of home flipping, giving advice, helpful tips, and recommendations. Her book is available on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Ms. Patralski also serves as an immigration reform speaker and activist. She has worked side by side with immigration attorneys to help bring workers over legally and reunite families and has also been involved in programs. Maggie has spoken at schools, churches and gatherings to help inform society about what immigration reform actually is and how doing things correctly can help families and our economy in numerous ways. Maggie states, “We are all people and we should all add benefit to society for the good of one another and the future of this earth.”

Ms. Patralski is a member of the American Cancer Society, Food for the Poor, Childfund International, Boys Town and the American Red Cross. She enjoys writing poetry and has been published in the National Library of Poetry. Maggie is fluent in Spanish, Polish and Portuguese. Currently, she is a national speaker for immigration reform.

For further information, contact www.mjmframingconstruction.com.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women.

Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/787847

Press Release Distributed by PR.com