Immundiagnostik, Inc., North American Subsidiary of German Immunoassay Company, to Highlight 5 IVD Products at the AACC Scientific Meeting & Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA

Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will highlight 5 products for IVD Use at the AACC'S 71ST Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA.The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States.

Manchester, NH, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will feature four assays (Pancreatic Elastase, Secretory IgA, Lysozyme & Oxidized LDL) and one device (stool extraction device with a proprietary buffer for various ELISAs) registered as Class I products with the FDA Medical Device Registration. “This is a significant step forward for both the North American subsidiary & Immundiagnostik AG as organizations,” noted Terance Fisher, COO of IDK, Inc. “Our plan is to continue to expand the IVD portfolio of products in the coming months & years.”

The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States. “Offering these products to the market has provided customers an opportunity to add new biomarkers or bring send-out testing in-house,” added Jennifer Mayes, CSO. “We are focused on improving the entire experience for customers through quality products, scientific support and overall solutions for the laboratories.”

“Our primary goal in establishing our North American subsidiary is to get one step closer to the customer. We want to provide the right Immundiagnostik products while expanding our knowledge of market needs,” said Dr. Franz Paul Armbruster, CEO of Immundiagnostik AG. “This is the first step in our long-term plan to deliver the best solutions possible for our customers in North America.”

About Immundiagnostik, Inc. & Immundiagnostik AG

Immundiagnostik, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. Our focus is on the development and production of innovative immunoassays (ELISA, EIA) and other analytical detection methods (HPLC, LC-MS and PCR) for routine laboratory and medical research. Our comprehensive range of products is continuously refueled by a rich pipeline of proprietary developments through collaborations with leading biopharma companies and a global network of key scientific researchers.

