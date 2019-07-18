GameCloud Reaching Cologne, Germany with a Bunch of Modern Video Game QA Offerings for Gamescom

Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom.

Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- All is set for Gamescom 2019 to be held in Cologne, Germany. The team of GameCloud Technologies Private Limited is attending the event to showcase a host of rewarding deals and service demos for the game studios.

Discussing the plans on this trade fair for digital games culture, the CEO of GameCloud Technologies revealed that the company is ready to demonstrate some impressive game testing and QA services, both on the current and emerging gaming platforms. “We are excited to announce our presence at Gamescom. We have continued keeping ourselves updated about the changing and emerging trends in the gaming technology world and attending the esteemed events like Gamescom helps us understand about new genres and platforms in the industry.”

Mr. Thipse, who has always been a passionate gamer all his life, further highlighted his organization’s readiness to break the norm of covering just the mobile platform by extending its reach to the upcoming techs, including Gesture Controlled Gaming, Virtual Reality, Voice Controlled Gaming, Wearable Gaming Gear, and Augmented Reality among others. GameCloud Technologies enjoys a glowing reputation as a brand known for advanced quality check options on all major gaming platforms. The brand offers a signature 360-degree video game validation, applicable at each stage of the game development cycle, alongside the conventional video game quality assurance and quality control.

The GameCloud Technologies’ competitively priced Video Game Quality Assurance services are accessible to video game development studios of all sizes. According to the CEO, this gesture is intended to help the game studios to deliver the best possible experience to their consumers and players. “We know there are many fresh studios with amazing games but with little planning for quality checks. Be it damage control or preventive measures; we help all such studios with our proven methods around essential quality checks. Not just the Game Studios with matured QA process, we also intend to reinforce the fresh game developers to handle game quality checks right from the scratch. Game studios from various countries use our help to validate their games effectively and have a confident global release,” Mr. Thipse explained.

GameCloud boasts of the contributions of a reliable team comprising top professionals across the gaming industry, who have over time played, tested, and validated more than a thousand video games. This experience and expertise have been leveraged continuously to deliver on end-to-end game testing services to every genre and platform in the industry. The company’s QA facility is packed with over 200 test devices to ensure that all its clients worldwide enjoy onestop solution and offer their end-users a seamless and exciting gameplay experience.

Gamescom is open to everyone, including the game enthusiasts who are interested in deliberating on the evolving trends in game QA industry. The meeting event will be held in Koelnmesse, Cologne between 19th to 24th August 2019. Interested parties can book a time-slot on video game QA discussions by sending a mail to info@gamecloud-ltd.com before 12th August 2019.

Contact Information:

GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Laxmikant Thipse

919822876296

Contact via Email

www.GameCloud-Ltd.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lbthipse

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/789831

Press Release Distributed by PR.com