Be the Difference Foundation Announces Runway for Hope

A Luncheon and Fashion Show Benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer Research.

Dallas, TX, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Join Be the Difference Foundation for their inaugural luncheon and fashion show, Runway for Hope, benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer Research, Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Arlington Hall, 3333 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219.

Along with Honorary Chairperson Elizabeth Gambrell, guests will enjoy a luncheon and fashion show spotlighting 12 models who are currently battling or in remission from ovarian cancer. The models will be dressed to the nines in the latest fashions from Nordstrom, decked in accessories by Kendra Scott, and glammed by Johnny Rodriguez the Salon. Together, former Channel 5 sports anchor Scott Murray and Nicole Aarons from Nordstrom will emcee, keeping the crowd entertained with model and fashion details. Before and after the show, guests will be able to shop Kendra Scott and Your Queen Bead pop-ups, as well as bid on a number of luxury raffle items, and each attendee will walk away with a thank you bag featuring skincare products from Drunk Elephant.

Runway for Hope is a celebration of those bravely battling ovarian cancer and a rallying cry to support the future of cancer care. It is estimated that nearly 230,000 women are living with ovarian cancer in the US, and that over 70% of those diagnosed will die from the disease.

Be the Difference Foundation has made a commitment to changing the outcome for those diagnosed including putting focus on clinical trials to find a cure. Lynn Lentscher, event co-chair, co-founder of Be the Difference Foundation, and 21-year ovarian cancer survivor conveyed her enthusiasm for the chosen beneficiaries, commenting, “As our inaugural event, there was no question who we wanted as the beneficiary from Runway For Hope. Mary Crowley Cancer Research matches our mission of raising hope and creating awareness for ovarian cancer with a quick and personal response to women facing this insidious disease.”

Be the Difference Foundation has long supported Mary Crowley Cancer Research in their journey to provide hope to cancer patients through groundbreaking Phase I and II clinical trials. “Be the Difference Foundation and Mary Crowley Cancer Research have been partners for years, and we look forward to a long and successful future in our fight against ovarian cancer,” enthused Mary Crowley Vice President and Chief Development Officer Deborah Montonen.

Seating for the Runway for Hope is limited and early registration is encouraged. To purchase a sponsorship, buy a table, or register to attend, visit: www.bethedifferencefoundation.org/events

Be the Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. To achieve this goal, Be the Difference Foundation focuses on raising awareness and money to fund programs for women fighting ovarian cancer today and to provide research dollars for a cure. www.bethedifferencefoundation.org

