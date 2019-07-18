Shumsky Named to Promo Marketing's Top Distributors List for Nine Years in a Row

Dayton, OH, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Boost Engagement LLC, dba Shumsky, is honored to once again be named a Top Distributor by Promo Marketing. After first being recognized in 2010, Shumsky has regularly made an appearance on the list each year since and is currently ranked in the top 50 distributors in the United States.

For more than 65 years, Shumsky has been a leading source for marketing solutions via promotional products, creative conceptual design, and fulfillment programs that promote company image, enhance employee performance, and achieve business objectives.

In addition to promotional product solutions, Boost Engagement operates three subsidiary companies: Outta The Box Dispensers, which offers advertising solutions for in-store promotions, coupons, and sweepstakes, as well as outdoor traffic drivers; Shumsky Therapeutic Pillows, which produces 13 types of post-operative care pillows for patient comfort, healing, and support with a unique opportunity for health organizations to educate their patients and market their brand; and Boost Rewards, which develops online employee engagement programs that recognizes outstanding performance, years of service and retirement, wellness initiatives, and more.

Shumsky is also a WBENC Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, a PeerNet partner for over 25 years, and one of only six promotional companies in the United States with ownership in IGC Promotions.

“Shumsky has a long-standing history of creating innovative solutions in support of its clients and their brands,” says Boost Engagement CEO, Dawn Conway. “The opportunity to be recognized once again by our industry as one of the Top Distributors is a great honor for Shumsky.”

About Shumsky: With over 65 years of experience, Shumsky comprises dynamic and progressive business brands headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. By creating a solid, end-to-end Engagement Journey™ for our clients and their brands, we deliver coordinated solutions that result in personalized programs with a strong return on investment. We use our industry expertise to drive brand awareness, loyalty, and employee engagement through high quality promotional products and an interactive employee rewards and recognition platform. To learn more, visit http://www.shumsky.com

