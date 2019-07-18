Canidium Continues Rapid 2019 Growth in Q2

Canidium, a leading consultancy in sales process and sales performance management, continues rapid growth in the second quarter of 2019. After a record number of hires in Q1, Canidium again quickens the pace of growth in Q2 resulting in a headcount increase of 30+% in the first half of 2019. Canidium's growth is indicative of the consultancy's leading influence in the SPM and CPQ space, as well as an increase in demand of their key partners such as SAP Customer Experience and Xactly.

Canidium’s growth is indicative of the consultancy's leading influence in the SPM and CPQ space. Also spurring Canidium’s growth are increases in demand of key partners’ products including SAP®’s Sales Cloud suite of products (SAP CPQ, SAP Commissions, CallidusCloud® Insurance ICM) and Xactly Incent™.

"It's exciting how many qualified and talented individuals we have added to our team in 2019 already," says CEO, Michael Stus. "We're able to bring a wide variety of skills and knowledge into our company while maintaining our focus on teamwork and culture in a way that allows our employees to feel valued." Hiring continues across all areas of the business including CPQ, SPM, and ICM consultants as well as project managers, interns, and support staff.

Canidium is a leading sales performance, incentive compensation, and sales process optimization consultancy. For more than 11 years, Canidium has offered a unique approach to delivering sales process and performance management. Canidium empowers sales organization’s through aligning goals with corporate objectives, ensuring the highest ROI is realized, and building deeper, stronger customer relationships to grow and retain business.

