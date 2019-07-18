ContactUS Communications Announces Expansion Plans with New Location in Mt. Vernon, Ohio

Mt. Vernon, OH, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- ContactUS Communications, a US based provider of contact center services, recently announced the opening of a new contact center in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The facility will bring jobs to the Mt. Vernon area, with the first group of new employees to begin work around September, 2019.

“Our clients see Mt. Vernon as a great place for customer service and support,” says ContactUS’ President/CEO, Trevor Friesen. "Mount Vernon is a growing community with a charm and personality that combines traditions of the past with the progress of the present. Mt. Vernon offers a unique advantage to employers like ContactUS because of the strength of the community and the work ethic of the people. We are excited to join the Mt. Vernon community."

The new contact center in Mt. Vernon, Ohio will be the company’s fourth location and second in Ohio. Employees at this center will provide customer service for Fortune 500 companies. There will be no outbound calling, collections or billing calls at this location.

ContactUS currently employs 1000 people nationwide. Contact center positions available at the new facility include, but are not limited to, Customer Service Specialists, Trainers, Facilities and various leadership and management positions.

The company believes in promotion from within, offers paid training, and provides health benefits, 401K and much more.

ContactUS Communications is an equal opportunity employer and encourages Veterans to apply.

Those interested in applying for a career may do so at www.contactusinc.com/careers

Any inquiries should be sent to hr@contactusinc.com

