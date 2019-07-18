Inaugural Careers in Sports Expo, Designed to Introduce Youths to Paths Outside the Playing Arena, Set for Aug. 10th at Banc of California Stadium

Careers in Sports (CIS), a newly founded non-profit organization that connects high school student-athletes to the vast career opportunities in the sports industry, will host its first expo on Saturday, August 10th in partnership with the LAFC Foundation at Banc of California Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Football Club.

"Our singular purpose is to give young student-athletes a fair chance to make it in the world outside the playing arena," said Kimberly Frelow, CIS Founder.

This free event is designed to expose young players to career options outside the playing arena.

The CIS expo will feature former athletes and professionals that have crafted substantive careers in various fields in the sports industry. Among the participants are Ashley Dean (Mamba Sports Academy), Marcus Smith (Fox Sports), Karl Holmes (Proway Training), Tabetha Plummer (Represent Sports and Entertainment), Derek Folk (Williams Tax and Financial Services) and Deandra Small (Snoop Youth Football League), with more to be announced.

Additionally, CIS will accept college scholarship applications from attendees at the event.

The organization was founded on premise of helping students see beyond the limited professional sports opportunities. Career options include Sports Medicine, Agents, Apparel, Digital Programmer, Public Relations, Stadium Construction, Sports Management and more.

A study by the NCAA concluded, "sadly enough, it comes as a rude surprise to many athletes yearning for a professional sports career to learn that the odds against success are astronomically high." In basketball, for example, only 1.2 per cent of high school players in the nation make it to the NBA, according to statistics. In the HBO Sports documentary, Student Athlete, from LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment, one of the tragic themes was how so many athletes are ill-prepared to earn a living after the games are over.

"There are too many sad stories of young athletes being lost once their playing careers are over. We are driven to show them there are many viable options that they can explore to keep them close to the sports they love."

Registration is open to all high school students, including non-athletes, though space is limited. Visit www.careersinsports.org to learn more about the event and to register.

About Careers In Sports: Careers In Sports (CIS) is a non-proﬁt 501(c)(3) dedicated to presenting career options in the sports industry to high school student athletes through workshops, exposure to colleges, scholarships, professional athletes and interactive hands-on demonstrations of the various careers. We believe by providing students with the information for alternatives to becoming a professional athlete they can still make their dream a reality and work with the pros!

About Los Angeles Football Foundation: LAFC Foundation was created to empower youth and communities across Greater Los Angeles by providing access and opportunity to the world’s game, teaching life skills, supporting public education, and promoting health and well-being.

