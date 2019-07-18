Stax Inc. Promotes Christina Thai to Managing Director

"Our acquisition strategy needs to continually evolve as the competition for talent becomes increasingly fierce, while nurturing our people and the family-oriented environment which is unique to Stax." - Christina Thai

Boston, MA, July 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Stax Inc., the global management consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christina Thai to Managing Director, HR. Formerly serving as a director of human resources at Stax, Thai is responsible for the strategic leadership of all aspects of human resources for the firm. “We’re excited to bring Christina into the Managing Director group at Stax. She’s an accomplished leader who has been an important part of our success,” said Stax Inc. President, Mark Bremer. “As we look forward to the next chapter in our growth, Christina’s role will be critical to achieve our ambitious goals.”

With more than 20 years of experience within the banking, education, and consulting industries, Thai joined Stax in 2008 and has been an integral component of Stax’s 5X+ growth over her tenure. She has consistently expanded the breadth and depth of the Stax talent pool and her stewardship has been instrumental in guiding the Stax leadership team.

In her role, Thai oversees all strategic human capital initiatives which include building the HR infrastructure, establishing an employment brand strategy, and developing talent programs. “Positioning Stax for strategic future growth is dependent on how we find and win talent, in addition to focusing on more strategic talent hires,” said Thai. “Our acquisition strategy needs to continually evolve as the competition for talent becomes increasingly fierce, while nurturing our people and the family-oriented environment which is unique to Stax.”

About Stax Inc.

Stax Inc. is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software and technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer and retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. For more information, please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax Inc. on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact Information:

Stax Inc.

Joe Brownell

212-299-7500

Contact via Email

https://www.stax.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/789858

Press Release Distributed by PR.com