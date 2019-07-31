Market Overview

Rugby Mining Grants Options

Globe Newswire  
July 31, 2019
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSXV:RUG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 525,000 options with an exercise price of $0.16, exercisable for five years, to three directors and an officer. The Company also granted an aggregate of 350,000 options with an exercise price of $0.16, exercisable for five years, to three consultants. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com.

   
Jon Hermanson, VP, Corporate Development
Tel:  604.688.4941  Fax: 604.688.9532
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941		 Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada  V6C 1H2
info@rugbymining.com
   

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

RUGBY_MINING_LOGO.png

