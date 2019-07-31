Fortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day at ITC in Novi, Michigan on September 10

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (NYSE:FTS) will hold its 2019 Investor Day on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Novi, Michigan. Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will provide an update on operations, recent developments and the strategic outlook for 2020 to 2024.



Site tours, registration and breakfast are tentatively scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Eastern) followed by formal presentations and roundtable discussions with the Corporation's Executive Vice Presidents and Chief Executive Officers from certain subsidiaries scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Eastern). The event will take place at ITC Headquarters, 27175 Energy Way, Novi, Michigan, USA.

Institutional investors, analysts and members of the financial community interested in attending are requested to email investorrelations@fortisinc.com by August 23, 2019.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Corporation's website at www.fortisinc.com .

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at March 31, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

