Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019; Hold Conference Call on Friday, August 9, 2019

Globe Newswire  
July 31, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE, OTCQX:CNNEF, BVC: CNEC)) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Senior Management will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, August 9 at 9:00 AM MST / 11:00 AM ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dial-in or via webcast:

  Register for the call   http://dpregister.com/10131377
  Toll Free   1-844-784-1724
  Canada Toll Free   1-866-450-4696
  Colombia Toll Free   01800-9-156803
  UK Toll Free   08082389064
  International Dial-In    1-412-317-6716
  Webcast link   https://services.choruscall.com/links/cne190509.html

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

Second quarter 2019 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until August 16, 2019. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "target", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.


Investor Relations
  Canada   (+1) 403-561-1648
  Europe   (+44) (0) 20-7228-0864
  South America   (+57) 1-621-1747
  United States   (+1) 214-235-4798

 

Logo.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga