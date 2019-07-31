PROJECT WOMENS | ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT | FAME | MODA | ACCESSORIES THE SHOW to Showcase Immediates, Fall and Holiday During Upcoming Women's Market

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY Women's August unites 5 unique women's shows, PROJECT WOMENS, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT, FAME, MODA and ACCESSORIES THE SHOW. Brands will be featuring new products and styles for the August market. Below is a preview of announcements:



NY Women's August runs Sunday, August 4th through Tuesday August, 6th. To learn more please visit https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens-1 .

PROJECT WOMENS Brands Include:

Hat Attack – (booth #: 2507)

Hat Attack is launching the new Spring 20 collection. All hats and accessories including bags and beach coverups will now be shown with the Hat Attack label. We are also showing the Fall collection and we are able to ship all throughout the season for your immediate needs. https://www.hatattack.com/

LA Trading Co. - (booth #: 2540)

LA Trading Co. will be launching new categories of lightweight, bamboo modal PJ and Robes. These new items have been seen on influencer Desi Perkins and singer and actress, Melissa Malinaro. https://losangelestradingco.com/

M. Rena – (booth#: 2546

For the first time ever, M.Rena will be offering "Design Your Own" Leggings at Stitch @ Project Women's! Be your own designer and visit our booth 53033 to manifest your creativity on your very own one-of-a-kind leggings! https://www.m-rena.com

Mauritius (booth #: 2536)

MAURITIUS launches Top Trends for Spring 2020! Aloha – a beachy effect, sand washed colors, casual details, distressed looks. The Boardroom – business looks re-emerge, bold solid colors, clean lines, cropped, fitted bodies. SEE me! Self-expression is strong, notice me type clothing reflecting the personality of the wearer – color blocking, embellishments. https://mauritiusleather.com

Roller Rabbit – (booth#: 2506)

Roller Rabbit will be participating to showcase our Resort collection. This will be the first time for the brand at Project Women's! https://rollerrabbit.com/

ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT Brands Include:

All Black Footwear – (booth #: 2678)

ALL BLACK has expanded their fashion sneaker collection for fall 2019 to include an exciting group of fashion HiTop Sneakers. This group received the biggest positive reaction of their entire fall collection and will be expanded with even more colors and styles in spring 2020 to be introduced at Accessorie Circuit. https://www.allblackfootwear.com

Cara Benevenia – (booth #: 2564)

Cara Benevenia, LLC is showing for the first time ever and is opening up to the wholesale market with its debut of a capsule accessories collection for the Fall of 2019. These one-of-a-kind hand-woven leather handbags and belts are designed and manufactured in the founder's home state of New Jersey. http://carabenevenia.com

Day & Mood – (booth#: 2653)

In efforts to make a difference Day & Mood created our Jamie Collection, which is made entirely out of the left-over leather pieces from our production. By using these pieces, waste becomes a resource, resulting in a beautiful bag. Day & Mood practices responsibility, sustainability, and care every day. https://dayandmood.com/

Ellis Wilson Designs - (booth #: 2775)

Ellis Wilson designs is showing for the first time ever and is debuting Fall and Holiday 2019 Collections as well as their inaugural Jane Street Collection. Designed in sunny Florida and made in New York City, Ellis Wilson Designs blends modern fashion and sharp lines with traditional style staples. Inspired by the working woman who needs functionality and style to match the modern environment in which she thrives, Ellis Wilson Designs is the essence of chic efficiency and uncompromising utility. Whether you're looking for an evening bag for nights out on the town, or a grab-and-go beach bag for all your essentials, Ellis Wilson has a clutch for every calling. https://elliswilsondesigns.com

Evocateur – (booth #: 2717)

The talented team at Evocateur created a stunning line with artist Abbi Custi for Moonrise Jewelry. www.MoonriseJewelry.com www.AbbiCustis.com

Gem - Water (booth #: 2562)

Gem-Water, the company that shared crystal hydration with the world will be launching their new Crystals for Humanity Reusable Crystal Straw! The straws will come in three finishes "Rose Gold," "Yellow Gold" and "Silver" with either a Rose Quartz, Amethyst or Clear Quartz crystal. Each straw is one of kind and comes with a carry pouch and straw cleaner. Our crystal straw will not only help save the earth from single use plastics, but also restructure your water and energize it with the crystal's healing properties! https://www.gem-water.com

Janet Gordon Style - (booth #2733)

Janet Gordon Style is thrilled to introduce the FLARE COLLECTION to the wholesale market! Proudly made in NYC, our handbags are rendered in both calf and exotic skins and feature intricate geometric prints with kaleidoscopic colors designed exclusively for Janet Gordon Style. #WearYourFlare https://www.janetgordonstyle.com

Jessie Zhao New York – (booth: #2651)

Zhao New York, a luxury design company that is inspired by the diverse nature of the world will be launching a new silk scarf series: The Wildlife. The series will include "Amazon Rainforest Journey", "Reflection", and "Walking in the Jungles". Each hand-illustrated silk scarf uses our unique patterns and elements, showing the profound relationship between human and nature. https://www.jessiezhao.com/

Manner Market – (booth: #2563)

Manner Market will debut two silk collections for Fall/Holiday 2019. Both the Brigitte and Agnes collections consist of versatile twillies and scarves featuring classic colors and bold geometric patterns, making them the perfect, timeless accessory for the modern woman. https://mannermarket.com

Marlyn Schiff Jewelry – (booth#: 2752)

Marlyn Schiff is expanding! Marlyn has purchased a new building for our headquarters. We will now have much needed space and our first Marlyn Schiff store! Business is growing in other ways as well. We have worked on some fun private label projects including a recent project with The Wing! https://marlynschiff.com

Mintsa Co Ltd – (booth#: 2779)

Mintsa brings for the first time its new collection Light Magic to Accessorie Circuit 2019. Inspired from Egyptian mystical art, folk tales and the twistiness of the fantasy world, this collection is designed using simplistic shapes with dramatic designs for women who want to be standout and be different. https://www.carrymintsa.com

Tai Jewelry – (booth#: 2755)

Tai Jewelry is showcasing it's Tai Fine collection for the first time ever at the Accessories Circuit show. The new collection offers solid 14K gold with diamonds and topaz stones, retailing from $40 to $300. Tai Fine brings all the qualities of it's heritage collection to the new offerings with elevated materials, never compromising quality. http://www.taijewelry.com

The RJM Group - (booth#: 2732)

The RJM Group showroom is proud to launch the all new KARL LAGERFELD x Swarovski Jewelry and Watch collaboration at Accessorie Circuit. The line is among the last of Karl Lagerfeld's collaborations before his passing and embodies his visionary aesthetic through creative, cool and accessible-luxe jewelry and watches. https://therjmgroup.co/

MODA Brands Include:

JudyP Apparel - (booth#: 2837)

Introducing FASHION by JudyP. We are introducing our first fashion collection to complement our basics program for Spring 2020. https://www.judypapparel.com/

Luxe & Leather by Madonna & Co – (booth#: 2846)

At Madonna & Co you're entering a world where fashion isn't copied, it's created. Where luxury is about being one of a kind, not how much you spend. Where you'll discover exclusive designs, designer capsule collections, and exciting mixes of fabrics. Our Luxe & Leather Collection is a must-see year round. It's a collection of the finest leather pieces as unique as the woman who wears them. Everything is easy to wear, yet sophisticated, feminine, but inspired by the art of edgy fashion details. https://www.madonnaandco.com

Whimsy Rose – (booth#: 2829)

Whimsy Rose's expands its Shop Local initiative with its 2020 Safe Sun collection. The collection to ship January 2020; will only be made available to the Specialty Retailer marketplace and will not available to Amazon. Whimsy Rose will also be providing the stores with marketing collateral for their individual social media initiatives. https://www.whimsyrose.com/

FAME Brands Include:

Bozkurt Jewelry- (booth#: 3571)

Introducing our fresh water pearl collection at August Event. http://www.bozkurtjewelry.com

Why Dress – (booth#: 3255)

Our casual dress line is leading the way with is fashion-forward designs. We have chic styles that make every day a runway. Outfits that transform from office flare to a night on the town with ease. WHY Dress is always growing, designing clothes that will make you feel beautiful from sunrise to sunset. WHY Dress is always changing, growing with the new trends and styles and even creating our own fashion standards. We offer styles that you'll want to wear again and again. Fun, Fashion, and Fabulous is how we create all our masterpieces. https://www.whydresswholesale.com

ACCESSORIES THE SHOW Brands Include:

Love Lisa – (booth# 3047)

Trend jewelry brand LOVE, LISA (booth 3047) has launched two entirely new collections at AccessoriesTheShow. Empowered Words features crystal word charms adorning colorful clay heishi bead jewelry and charm necklaces. The vibrantly painted cowrie She Shells extend summer with pops of color on metal beaded bracelets. For fun, fearless women. http://www.lovelisa.com

Mary Frances – (booth #: 2943)

Mary Frances Accessories will be showing their Fall and Holiday 2019 Collections, as well as their latest DISNEY capsule collection! This couture handbag line is female owned and operated for over 30 years and brings to market handcrafted bags, focused on couture fashion, and sustainable manufacturing. https://www.maryfrances.com/

Nila Bags – (booth #: 2566)

Nila Bags, a new luxury leather handbag line has launched the new Hunter Series which combines a vintage feel and today's modern look. 100% handcrafted by unsung craftsmen (or in this case craftswomen) in India. https://www.shopnilabags.com

Pannee, Inc – (booth# 3172)

Pannee is showcasing Fall/Holiday and Resort Collection for the Season! All new samples at every market. Custom designs, and private labeling available upon request. Hottest trend showing at this market: Seashells and Pearls, Draping crystals, Statement Earrings, Wicker and Raffia, Layering dainty necklaces and more...

Perteh – (booth #: 3275)

Perteh Bras and Accessory Straps are expanding the fashion market with our collection of patented products. Fashion styles are creating more looks that expose the shoulder, therefore exposing the bra strap. Our products eliminate the need for the dreaded strapless bra by accessorizing your strap. Don't hide your straps…accessorize them! https://www.perteh.com/

Revolution Lancaster (booth #: 3071)

Revolution Lancaster is showing for the first time EVER and is opening up to the wholesale market with its debut of the BARE and NOMAD Collections. These lines reflect the inherent worth women possess. Embracing, Unencumbered, Contented Wandering, Graceful Strength. This is jewelry for women, by women. https://www.revolutionlancaster.com

Vaan & Co. – (booth #: 2936)

Vaan & Co. is revolutionizing the hand bag industry by presenting their very own upcycled hand patched genuine leather products. They are utilizing discarded fresh genuine leather remnants to further create thoughtful functional products. https://www.vaanandco.com/

About PROJECT WOMENS: PROJECT WOMENS gives buyers access to an unrivaled collection of the best emerging and established women's brands. It is the ultimate destination for contemporary collections, denim and accessories. PROJECT WOMENS doesn't just raise the bar on style, they change the conversation.

About Accessorie Circuit: ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT is an elevated and curated exhibition, exclusive to the accessories market, featuring high-end and contemporary collections, catering to upscale retailers from around the globe

About Fame: Fun, fresh and full of cool trends, FAME is a one-stop shopping destination where the retailers discover ready-to-wear young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women.

About MODA: MODA is an upscale event providing a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections that showcase some of the most desired names in the industry. In a refined and elegant environment, MODA creates an inspiring place to conduct business and network, giving retailers the opportunity to discover everything from the latest trends to updated classics.

About ACCESSORIES THE SHOW: Featuring a diverse and accessible collection of fashion accessories, ACCESSORIES THE SHOW is the go-to event to shop both trend-driven and classic brands, and the place to discover new and emerging designers.