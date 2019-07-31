Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – TSS, TYPE, GHDX

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that it is investigating the following companies:



Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

The investigation concerns whether Total and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Total to Global Payments Inc. for 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total common stock. If you are a Total shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/total-system-services-inc-tss-merger-global-stock/ .

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

The investigation concerns whether Monotype Imaging and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Monotype Imaging to HGGC for $19.85 per share. If you are a Monotype Imaging shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-type-merger-stock-hggc/ .

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

The investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genomic Health to Exact Sciences Corp. If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/ .

