Wavemaker US Appoints New Chief Precision Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker has appointed Pedro Laboy to the role of Chief Precision Marketing Officer U.S., effective immediately. Pedro will be responsible for putting precision marketing into practice for the agency's clients, connecting its audience-planning capabilities to Search, Social, Programmatic and Commerce activation to drive meaningful outcomes across the purchase journey.



Pedro joins from Critical Mass where he was Chief Data and Innovation Officer. A tenured performance strategist, he drove significant impact connecting the agency's global analytics, data technology and innovation practices. Prior to Critical Mass, Pedro was Executive Vice President of Performance and Marketing Transformation for MRM//McCann where he led global performance initiatives for major brands.

Pedro will report to Wavemaker US CEO Amanda Richman who spoke on the appointment: "Wavemaker has made a firm commitment to being at the forefront of delivering precision marketing for our clients. As marketers shift to more audience-centric strategies, agencies must enable seamless connections from audience data and insights to cross-channel activation and commerce. Pedro will ensure greater integration of our performance marketing practices to our planning, investment and data capabilities to build relevance at the right customer moments."

Pedro added: "Wavemaker currently has the world's largest collection of consumer and purchase journey data at its disposal. I look forward to leveraging this asset as well as tapping into GroupM's unique data and platforms to create growth for our clients, whether the goal is brand-building or sales."

About Pedro Laboy

A strategist, technologist and data scientist, Pedro has worked with multiple global brands across various industries over his 20-year career in marketing and advertising. He comes to Wavemaker from Critical Mass, where he was Chief Data and Innovation Officer. Prior to joining Critical Mass, he was the Executive Vice President for Marketing Transformation and Performance for MRM//McCann. Previously, he held the positions of President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Senior Partner at various agencies and technology companies.

Pedro has published articles and is a frequent speaker on the topics of performance strategy, technology, data science and marketing transformation. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics, a Master in International Economics, and a Master in Business Administration. Pedro is fluent in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. He is a former US Army paratrooper.

About Wavemaker

Wavemaker is a new kind of global agency delivering transformative solutions through media, content and technology for some of the world's biggest brands. We have an unrivalled collection of purchase journey data, over 500,000 journeys across 40 markets and 80 categories, and deploy our purchase journey expertise to spot opportunities and problems at every stage of the customer cycle and turn both into growth. Our 8,600 Wavemakers in 90 countries are diverse, integrated and leading-edge, from trading specialists to data scientists, ecommerce experts to award-winning content creators. Our mission is ‘Let's make the Future' – at a time when market and customer behaviour is disrupted 24/7, we never stop evolving to help clients succeed. We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company. For more, see www.wavemakerglobal.com



