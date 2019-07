Twin Disc, Inc. Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call to August 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. ET

RACINE, Wis., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWIN) today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter financial results to August 9, 2019. Twin Disc will now host a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2019.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (888) 394-8218 five to 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. August 9, 2019 until midnight August 16, 2019. The number to hear the teleconference replay is (844) 512-2921. The access code for the replay is 2203957.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the call via the Internet, access Twin Disc's website at http://ir.twindisc.com and follow the instructions at the web cast link. The archived web cast will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com .

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including those identified in the Company's most recent periodic report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved.

