Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation to Showcase Stereotaxis Clinical Value & Technology

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (OTCQX:STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that it will participate in the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation's 4th Annual Meeting , which will take place September 5-6 in Nice, France.



The global physician-led Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) is dedicated to establishing a community and platform for users of remote technologies in cardiology. The annual SCRN conference provides a venue for physicians and healthcare professionals interested in advancing robotics to share best practices, discuss new clinical literature, and evaluate the latest innovations in technology. SCRN has grown substantially in recent years and this year's conference will include over 30 faculty and nearly 100 registered attendees from over 20 countries.

Presentations and events at the SCRN 2019 annual meeting that will feature Stereotaxis technology include the following:

Live robotic cardiac ablation procedure integrated with Acutus' mapping technology

Presentation on robotic cardiac ablation procedures combined with non-invasive preoperative mapping

Update on Stereotaxis' prospective randomized trial to demonstrate superiority of robotic cardiac ablation over manual cardiac ablation in ventricular tachycardia

Update on Stereotaxis' study on epicardial ablation using robotic navigation

Various discussions on the use of Stereotaxis robotic technology to effectively, safely, and efficiently treat a broad range of arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, premature ventricular contractions, and ventricular tachycardia

Introduction to Stereotaxis' novel robotic system: Genesis RMN System

Presentation on fluoroless cardiac ablation procedures facilitated by Stereotaxis technology

Presentation on the digitization of surgery and ability of Stereotaxis technology to support remote procedures

David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis, commented, "We are excited to see the growth of SCRN into a strong, dynamic, physician society. It reflects the growing global enthusiasm for robotics and the increasing body of clinical literature demonstrating the benefits of our technology for arrhythmia patients, physicians and providers. We look forward to engaging with the attendees at SCRN who share our passion for improving electrophysiology with robotics."

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Over 100 issued patents support the Stereotaxis platform. Stereotaxis' robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. The Stereotaxis Genesis RMN System is CE marked and will become available in other global geographies subject to regulatory approvals. Stereotaxis Imaging Model S is CE marked and FDA cleared. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

