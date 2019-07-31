Check Point Software Technologies Names Chris Scanlan as New President, Americas Sales

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced today the appointments of Chris Scanlan and Erez Yarkoni as President, Americas Sales and Head of Telecom and Cloud Sales, respectively.



Chris Scanlan will be responsible for Check Point's overall sales operations in North and Latin America, as well as the North America sales engineering activities and Check Point's US Global accounts. Scanlan will report directly to Check Point's Chief Customer Officer, Dan Yerushalmi. Scanlan brings extensive sales and executive experience to his new position. Before joining Check Point, he served as SVP of Sales, North America at Cyclance, SVP Worldwide Sales at Optiv and SVP North America Sales for Accuvant.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the team at Check Point. I have always admired their longevity and contributions in the cyber security industry," said Chris Scanlan. "I look forward to making an impact and driving the Americas Theatre towards positive business outcomes for our employees, customers and partners."

"We warmly welcome Chris to join us and support our efforts to provide the most comprehensive, consolidated cyber security solutions in the Americas," said Dan Yerushalmi. "Chris's extensive experience in the technology ecosystem and personal characteristics will surely serve him in this position."

Erez Yarkoni will lead all sales operations as it relates to telecommunications and cloud. Yarkoni brings over 20 years worth of software and telecommunications experience. Prior to Joining Check Point, Yarkoni was the CEO of BoldIQ, served as the EVP Customer Operations for Apptio, CIO at T-Mobile US, CIO and Group Managing Director at Telstra and has also held senior positions at Amdocs and AT&T.

