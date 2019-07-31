Adweek Partners with BrandVerge to Share Branded Content Programs and Sponsorship Opportunities

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandVerge , the platform that optimizes premium content discovery, today announced a partnership with Adweek , the leading source of news and insight essential to the advertising and marketing industries. BrandVerge's platform provides Adweek and its advertisers with a premier destination to discover, sell and create premium media programs.



Benefit to Advertisers

Adweek selected the BrandVerge platform because it removes the hurdles of the traditional media RFP-process, radically simplifying day-to-day tasks for advertisers, and eliminates the need for manual requests for proposals. BrandVerge transforms the premium content discovery experience by arming advertisers with on-demand access, expediting proposal-to-campaign time by three weeks, a reported 60% faster than previous efforts.*

"BrandVerge has completely streamlined the RFP process for premium advertising partners," said Mehmet Zenginler, Vice President of Sales and Operations, Adweek. "We're looking forward to being able to promote our sponsorable opportunities quickly and at scale on the BrandVerge platform. We're excited to put out custom-branded content, share our programs and events, as well as reach additional advertisers through BrandVerge's sophisticated offering."

"We're delighted to be working with Adweek helping them connect to advertisers faster, and craft new and impactful partnerships," said Lynn Browne, co-founder of BrandVerge. "Enabling the direct connection between Adweek and its media buyers will save months of research and planning, and foster creative collaboration focused purely on delivering premium breakthrough campaigns."

*According to BrandVerge clients

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

About BrandVerge

Content comes in numerous forms: premium, sponsored, native, and branded. BrandVerge integrates and orchestrates content, in all its forms, into an elegant marketplace – providing the advertising industry with a premier destination to shop, sell and create premium media opportunities. By empowering advertisers and premium publishers with transparency and control like no other platform can, BrandVerge transforms the content discovery experience. For more information, visit: www.gobrandverge.com .

