G1 Therapeutics to Provide Second Quarter Corporate and Financial Update on August 7, 2019

Globe Newswire  
July 31, 2019 7:00am   Comments
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 7989125. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's website: www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.


Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Head of Investor Relations/Public Relations
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com

