Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1

Globe Newswire  
July 31, 2019 6:45am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) will report second-quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, August 1.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon's earnings news release, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Kim Ancin
908.559.3227
kimberly.ancin@verizon.com
 
Eric Wilkens
908.559.3063
eric.wilkens@verizon.com

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga