Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Beetaloo Sub-Basin Operational Update

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Beetaloo Sub-Basin Operational Update

31 July 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC)) notes the operational update on the Beetaloo Sub-Basin provided by Origin Energy Limited as part of their June 2019 Quarterly Production Report, which reads as follows:

Preparatory work ongoing in the Beetaloo. Two horizontal appraisal wells planned in CY2019:

Kyalla liquids rich gas play - water extraction licence in place, drilling approval anticipated in August. Water bores drilled and access road and well pad construction nearing completion.

Velkerri liquids rich gas play – water extraction licence in place, water bore and access roads approved, awaiting well pad civils and drilling approval.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon, commented:

"We look forward to updating the market when the JV re-commences drilling in the highly prospective Beetaloo Sub-basin in 2019."

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.1 million customer accounts, has approximately 6,000 MW of power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

