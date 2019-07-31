Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) and Encourages Grubhub Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).



On July 15, 2019, The New Food Economy reported that Grubhub registered more than 20,000 web domains, many matching the names of its restaurant customers. Grubhub claimed it obtained explicit permission from the restaurants to purchase domains in their names; however, many of these restaurant owners commented that they were unaware they had granted permission for the creation of these sites. Another complaint against the company alleges GrubHub charges erroneous fees to restaurants from phone orders generated through websites it operates. The Small Business Association is investigating these complaints and New York Senator Chuck Schumer recently demanded that Grubhub change its practices or he would seek the aid of the Federal Trade Commission.

If you are a long term stockholder of Grubhub, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.