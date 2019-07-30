Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 13, 2019

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2019 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:  Wednesday, August 14, 2019
TIME: 9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
CONFERENCE ID: 55506
WEBCAST LINK: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10040

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

AIRBOSS - CORPORATE COLOUR LOGO.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga