Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Peak Resorts, Condor Hospitality, Old Line Bancshares, and Speedway Motorsports on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Peak Resorts, Inc., Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., Old Line Bancshares, and Speedway Motorsports, Inc.







Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS)

Buyer: Vail Resorts, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $264 million, Peak shareholders will receive $11 in cash for each share of Peak common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Peak and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Peak investigation go to: https://bespc.com/skis/.





Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDOR)

Buyer: NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $318 million, Condor shareholders will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Condor and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Condor investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cdor/ .





Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Buyer: WesBanco, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2019 and valued at $500 million, Old Line shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco common stock for each share of Old Line common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Old Line and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Old Line investigation go to: https://bespc.com/olbk/.





Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Buyer: Sonic Financial Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 24, 2019, Speedway shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of Speedway common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Speedway and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Speedway investigation go to: https://bespc.com/trk/ .





